Van Hollen: ‘I’m Not Voting for One Dime’ for ‘Illegal War that Donald Trump Started’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said he was “not voting for one dime, for this illegal war” that he said President Donald Trump started.

Host Chris Hayes said, “You just mentioned the cost. And aside, obviously, from the price of gas and the price of diesel, which has been even more acute, and then we’re seeing that sort of cascade through other systems in terms of fertilizer, food, and like, you know, 3 or 4 weeks ago, I think I’ve had you on a member, members of the Democratic Caucus, about a supplemental actually pay for the thing, right, because we’ve used a lot of munitions, cruise missiles and things and like, talk about $200 billion in Pentagon. I’ve noticed in the last few weeks there’s been no proposed legislation, nothing’s been considered. And it just sort of went away. And where do we end up on that? Like I said, they got to get you guys to appropriate at some point, right. Did I did I miss something?”

Van Hollen said, “You’re not missing anything, Chris. They’ve decided just to shut up about it, because they know the American people don’t want to hear how much more this war is costing them, not just in higher gas prices, but $1 billion plus a day in taxpayer money. And so all of that has seemed to quiet down. You know, last night in the Senate, we were up until about 4 a.m., and what they were focused on was stuffing this illegal ICE operation with tens of billions of dollars more in taxpayer money, not talking about ending the war, not talking about bringing down prices, talking about just giving this ICE operation more and more money. This is the vehicle you might have thought they would try to put some of the money for the war in. Right, but they didn’t. And so I’m not going to support I’m not voting for one dime for this illegal war that Donald Trump started.”

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