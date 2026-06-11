Nolte: JD Vance to Appear on ‘The View’ Next Week

Well, I hope Vice President JD Vance is taking his Scott Jennings pills because he’s about to be outnumbered six-to-one by the shrews on The View when he appears on the far-left daytime ABC News show next week, June 16.

The purported reason for the appearance is to discuss Vance’s new book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, but we all know it’s gonna turn into a shit show involving six mentally unbalanced and hopelessly neurotic women oozing with self-righteous indignation against one well-informed man who, if he’s allowed to speak, will wipe the floor with them.

This will mark the first time Vance has visited the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s toxic hen house, and I’d also like to suggest he take some Norm McDonald pills:

https://twitter.com/Smokyjr_/status/1821818704138809505?s=20

Of course, I’m kidding (kind of). Vance handles himself in these situations better than pretty much everyone.

I do, though, wish Republicans, not just Vance, but all Republicans, would stop validating the fake news with these appearances. Just a few days ago, Trump validated NBC News and Meet the Press with an appearance, and what did he get? A shrew lying about there being no evidence of the Capitol Police ushering the mostly peaceful January 6 protesters into the U.S. Capitol.

A-hem…

Also of note is that the FCC is currently investigating Disney’s Groomers for “possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules, including the agency’s prohibition against unlawful discrimination.” As you know, because you’ve seen their shitty movies, Disney has embraced DEI over merit and decent storytelling.

Every single weekday, the Disney Grooming Syndicate turns over two full hours of precious network time to far-leftists who bash Trump and those of us who support him. During the day, it’s The View. At night, it’s Jimmy Kimmel. Two hours of invaluable, prime network real estate that Disney/ABCX uses as campaign ads for the Democrat Party. It’s outrageous, and it should be outlawed. This abuse is happening on publicly owned airwaves.

Vance’s appearance means that for the first time in who knows how long, one of those two daily hours will allow for an outside opinion to be heard. The other nine hours that week will be the same old lies and mean girl propaganda.