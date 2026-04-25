Exclusive — Schweizer: Anti-War Right Is Missing This Key Point on Isolationism

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer talked about isolationism on the right.

Schweizer said, “They’re saying we want to be isolationist because we don’t want America to contaminate the rest of the world. You see how that shift has occurred? The problem is now with us. … It’s become an anti-American isolationism.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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