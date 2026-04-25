Exclusive — Schweizer: California Bill Trying to Criminalize Investigative Journalism — And It Could Pass!

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer discussed California.

Schweizer said, “The question is, are people in California, basically modern Democrats, going to say this is absurd, this is ridiculous? Because it’s the classic approach of shoot the messenger, right?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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