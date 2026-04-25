Exclusive — Schweizer: You Think Trump Committed War Crimes? Look at Clinton in Serbia, Obama in Libya

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer talked about war crimes charges.

Schweizer said, “Go back and look at what Bill Clinton did in Serbia in the late 1990s. They were blowing up factories. They were blowing up bridges. They were blowing up railroad stations. Look at what Barack Obama was doing in Syria when he was going after ISIS.”

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