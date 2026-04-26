Trump: WHCA Dinner Suspect Was ‘Anti-Christian’

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s ‘The Sunday Briefing,” President Donald Trump said the alleged shooter at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ dinner hated Christians.

Trump said, “The guy is a sick guy. When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians. That’s one thing for sure. He hates Christians, a hatred. And I think his sister or his brother actually was complaining about it. You know, they were even complaining to law enforcement. So he was he was a very troubled guy.”

He added, “Well, they have, some pretty good information. He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while. And, he just. I don’t know, he just, it was a religious thing. It was strongly anti-Christian, and I don’t know if you got it, it just got released a manifesto. Can you believe it? And, so he’s he’s got some big problems with the rest of his life, but it’s very, very bad situation on that. Somebody knew that he had difficulty and his family seemed they I think they spent a lot of time with his family. His family said he had big difficulty. Maybe they should have reported him a little bit more strongly probably. But it’s a hard thing to do, I guess.”

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