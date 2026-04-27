Speaker Johnson: Security at WHCD Looked a ‘Little Lax’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) commented on the security surrounding Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The Louisiana Republican described it as “a little lax.”

Johnson said, “I can tell you from a layman’s perspective, it did look a little lax in terms of, as everyone’s now noted, getting into the building now, we all came in, cabinet secretaries of government officials with their own details. We come in the back, so I didn’t see the magnetometers and all that, but it doesn’t sound like it was sufficient.”

“Look, the president has now had three failed assassination attempts,” he continued. “I have been with him for two of those. This can’t go on. He’s the most attacked, maligned political figure in history. He’s very resilient, but he needs greater protection. And I think there’s going to be a reevaluation, a very close reevaluation of how he handled these large events.”

“I can tell you the House is doing our job and our Oversight Committee chairman, James Comer, has already announced that we’re going to have a review and a hearing with Secret Service to see if there’s anything that we can do on our part, if it’s funding, if it’s something else, let us know,” Johnson added.

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