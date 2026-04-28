Marlow: Of Course Kimmel Was Joking About Trump Getting Assassinated. Here’s How I Know

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jimmy Kimmel.

Marlow said, “If Trump were to die, let’s say I came into the show tomorrow and announced that the president had been — had died, do you guys believe that he would have died of old age, or do you guys believe he was more likely to have died of natural causes or more likely to have died at the hands of one of Jimmy Kimmel’s fans who murdered him?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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