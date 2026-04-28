Pritzker: All Countries Deserve to Defend Themselves, Including Creating Palestinian State

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) responded to a question on Iron Dome funding by stating that “Every country deserves to defend itself. And that includes, by the way, the creation of what I think we should create, which is a Palestinian state. They deserve to be able to defend themselves, too.” And we should support Ukrainian defenses, “just like we should help create the Palestinian state and make sure that innocent Palestinians don’t lose their lives because there are terrorists committing terrorist acts.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “And, as you know, a growing number of Democrats in Congress no longer support U.S. funding for defensive weapons aid, like the Iron Dome to Israel. What’s your position on that?”

Pritzker answered, “Every country deserves to defend itself. And that includes, by the way, the creation of what I think we should create, which is a Palestinian state. They deserve to be able to defend themselves, too. So, whether the United States is supportive of weapons sales to different countries is really about whether or not it’s a defensive or offensive posture. Let’s talk about Ukraine, for example, we should be supporting Ukraine’s defenses, they’re the ones who’ve been attacked, just like we should help create the Palestinian state and make sure that innocent Palestinians don’t lose their lives because there are terrorists committing terrorist acts.”

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