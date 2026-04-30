Booker: Dems ‘Will Unravel’ Media Mergers that ‘Corrupt’ Trump Admin Approved

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Democrats will “unravel” media mergers the Trump administration approved.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “You introduced yesterday, the Clean Act, which is about mergers, media mergers, antitrust legislation. Tell us about it.”

Booker said, “Well, we have a staggering reality right now where we see this massive corporate concentration going on. In this case and how we get our news with CBS, CNN, even TikTok all being consolidated around one family. And the way people are going about getting mergers approved now has nothing to do with the enforcement of antitrust law independent reviews, by agencies. It is it just by how much you can dote on Donald Trump, either include him in the deal making or lavish him with gifts to his ball room, or other ill gotten gains for this president. And so what we’re simply saying with this legislation is, hey, everybody’s been put on notice. This Trump season will come to an end, and every one of your mergers is going to be reexamine and on the law, on antitrust law.”

He added, “And we will unravel mergers that work against the public interest and against the antitrust law. And so I want everybody that we’ve actually written letters to tell everybody preserve documents, because we are going to make sure that we examine all of the paper trail. And if you entered into corrupt agreements with Donald Trump or agreements against the law and public interest, we’re going to unwind your merger. Let’s be clear. In the United States of America, a merger of this size that’s going to constrain the ability for Americans to get independent news and information, constrain the amount of art that’s created, cost thousands of jobs, and drive up prices for Americans. Those mergers will get the highest scrutiny once Donald Trump and this corrupt regime, frankly, is over.”

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