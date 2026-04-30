Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: White House Agreed to Some Reforms We Asked for on DHS, But That Wasn’t Good Enough

On Thursday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that in the debate over DHS funding, the White House “agreed to implement some of those reforms, but there was never a tangible agreement to put, especially, the critical reforms around masking, around judicial warrants in the statute.” And the issue might need to be taken to the voters.

Walkinshaw said, “We’re going to continue to fight and push for reforms on ICE and CBP to protect the American people and uphold the rule of law. We might have to take that debate to the ballot box in November, because Stephen Miller and the White House [seem] unwilling to compromise.”

Host Kristen Welker then asked, “Well, to that point, there was a period, several weeks ago, the White House had agreed to some of the reforms that Democrats were asking for. It was rejected by Democratic leadership. Congressman, was that a missed opportunity not to take the White House up on some of those reforms, because, as you say, you didn’t get any of the initial reforms you were asking for?”

Walkinshaw answered, “Well, they agreed to implement some of those reforms, but there was never a tangible agreement to put, especially, the critical reforms around masking, around judicial warrants in the statute. And, look, forgive me if I’m not someone who’s willing to take a handshake deal from Donald Trump or anyone who works for Donald Trump. He’s made a career out of reneging on agreements he makes. It’s got to be in the statute for it to be real, to truly protect the American people. They weren’t willing to do that.”

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