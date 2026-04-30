GOP Sen. Sheehy: Radicals in Iranian Regime Must Go or ‘End Result Will Be Even Worse Than It Is Now’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) said that if the radical elements of the Iranian regime aren’t removed, “the end result will be even worse than it is now.”

Sheehy said, “[M]ost importantly, what we’ve got to do here is finish the job. If we stop now, if we stop early, and allow the radical elements of the regime to remain in place, the end result will be even worse than it is now. So, we’ve got to finish the job.”

He continued, “And my hope is, the president extends — gets the 30-day extension in place. So, we can, hopefully, finish the blockade, and, of course, as you said, make sure that this regime never comes back again.”

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