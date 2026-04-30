Schiff on Criticism of Elevated Gas Prices in CA: Trump Owns High Gas Prices

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to criticism of gas prices in California by the Trump administration by arguing that “they have full ownership of this energy crisis, full ownership of the high gas prices, full ownership of the increase in utility bills.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “Finally, every time that we show this national U.S. average gas prices graphic, which we’ve been showing a lot, I hear from viewers in California who say, buddy, you don’t know the half of it, I wish we were paying those national averages. It was very weird today, if I could just get your response, to Pete Hegseth, kind of, every time gas prices [came up], sort of pivoting to like dump on California, as if California isn’t part of the United States. It’s very strange the way they talk about California, don’t you think?”

Schiff answered, “Oh, yes, it is very strange the way they talk about California. It is even worse how they cancel renewable energy projects in California and all kind[s] of things that would bring down energy costs. In fact, they went to the length of cancelling a wind project in Morro Bay and paying the company, in taxpayer dollars, to invest, instead, in a gas or oil project. So, they’re literally paying renewable energy firms to go to gas and oil instead. That’s how hostile they are, not just to our state, but to the idea of renewable energy. So, they have full ownership of this energy crisis, full ownership of the high gas prices, full ownership of the increase in utility bills. It is all on them and just getting worse.”

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