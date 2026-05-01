Raskin: SCOTUS ‘Has Been Gerrymandered’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this week on drawing congressional district maps, “we’re going to have to try to transform the way the Supreme Court has been gerrymandered itself and stacked and packed with MAGA appointees.”

While discussing the court ruling, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Can you envision a future Supreme Court with — dominated by appointees by a Democratic president, reversing this kind of ruling?”

Raskin answered, “Well, perhaps. But the damage is going to be done for a long time. And, obviously, we’re going to have to try to transform the way the Supreme Court has been gerrymandered itself and stacked and packed with MAGA appointees.”

Raskin further argued that Congress should push for legislation on redistricting with redistricting panels in every state, “with multi-member congressional districts, and then mechanisms of proportional representation, like cumulative voting.”

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