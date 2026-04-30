Michigan Prep School Teacher Filmed Sex with Student She Was Tutoring

A prep school teacher in Michigan admitted to filming herself having sex with a teenage student she was tutoring at his home.

On Tuesday, Jocelyn Sanroman, age 27, was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison after she admitted to “disgusting” sex crimes with a teen student at his Waterford home. She had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct, per Fox2Detroit:

Sanroman, 27, worked as a teacher at Oakside Scholars Charter School in Waterford Township when she had sex with a former student she was tutoring. According to the judge, the Pontiac woman recorded the sexual encounters with the 16-year-old at his home. A colleague reported that Sanroman confessed the sexual misconduct to them. The colleague then reported Sanroman’s behavior to charter school officials, which led to a police investigation.

Sanroman’s defense argued that she had been dealing with mental health issues, adding that she made a “tremendous error of judgment.”

“She made a tremendous error of judgment here. A lot of it has to do with her own mental health issues,” the defense said. “She’s going to have to undertake that on her own. She understands that, and she’s working forward and trying to do her best to become a better person.”

“What do you have to say? What were you thinking?” said the judge.

“Not my best thinking,” said Sanroman.

“This is serious risk-taking behavior, taking advantage of a minor and videotaping,” she said. “You’re having sex with a minor at his home, right? And it’s just disgusting.”

According to the New York Post, a victim impact statement was “written by the mother of the victim, and read by the prosecutor, which said the lives of her son and that of her family have been changed forever.”

“I watched my son’s name be publicly judged and criticized for circumstances involving a minor and an adult,” the mother’s letter said. “I have watched my son change. He has become withdrawn and avoids people because of the fear and attention the situation has created. I had pulled him out of school to place him into online schooling.”

“His normal life, his education, his routine and his sense of security was taken. This has left me with constant fear and anxiety, not just for him, but for other children as well,” she added.