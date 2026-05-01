Dem Rep. Cohen: District SCOTUS Objected to ‘May Be’ Ridiculously Drawn, But They’re Using Constitution Against African Americans

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) said that the Louisiana district the Supreme Court objected to “may be” drawn in a ridiculous way to put together populations, but arguing that this violates the 14th and 15th Amendments is taking “Civil War amendments and use them against African Americans.”

Cohen said, “The district of Louisiana that caused Alito so much trouble, he called it — or Roberts might have said it was like a snake to put all together the populations. Well, that may be the case, and he said that violated the 14th or 15th Amendments, which is a heck of a way to take [these] Civil War amendments and use them against African Americans.”

Cohen also said his district was drawn by Republicans, is a compact one, and that he thinks Republicans will split his district up and extend it out of Memphis.

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