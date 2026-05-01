Trump: AI Will Lead to ‘Tremendous Numbers of Jobs’

Thursday on Newmax TV’s “On the Record,” President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence would “lead to tremendous numbers of jobs.”

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “Well, we have a new disruptor, which is a AI, which has been fabulously important to medicine, but we’re losing a lot of jobs, even made us canceled, or they’re going to lay off 8000. Have you given any thoughts about how I can expand and help our workers rather than strip away all these jobs?”

Trump said, “Well, you’re really helping the workers because we’re building plants all over the country. When these plants open up, you’re going to see a big surge. But you’re really helping and helping, and you’re helping a lot of other things like cures, diseases that we’re going to find through AI, etc. but we have plants, right now. As an example, construction jobs are way up. The jobs after they open are going to be way up, and AI is going to be a boon to the country. It’s going to be incredible I think. And we’re leading China. You know, China wants it badly. They want to take the lead, but they won’t be able to as long as we’re smart and we’re nice and smart like we should be, and we will control that industry. That industry will lead to unbelievable things and will lead to tremendous numbers of jobs.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN