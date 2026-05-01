Hawley: Whistleblowers Say There Are ‘Big Problems’ with the Secret Service’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) addressed the reported deficiencies in the Secret Service on the heels of another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump last month at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Association annual dinner.

According to the Missouri lawmaker, Secret Service whistleblowers had revealed numerous problems.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of security failures,” Hawley said. “There’s no doubt about that, Sean. I want to echo what you said that obviously, the brave men and women on the ground in the moment there reacted with incredible heroism. Nobody was hurt except for that agent who took the bullet and I’m glad that he is — he’s doing better now. But yeah, I think when you have three attempts on the life of a president in two years, they get as close as they did — I mean, my gosh, it’s a miracle of God that Trump wasn’t killed in that first attack in Butler. That was an absolute travesty.”

He continued, “And, Sean, I talked to numerous Secret Service whistleblowers who came forward to me after Butler, after Trump International, and they told me there are big problems of the Secret Service. They said they didn’t have the resources they needed. They weren’t getting the interagency cooperation that they needed. They didn’t have the leadership they needed. Now, I commend the president for changing out the leadership, but I think we need to know, is the Secret Service getting all the resources they need? Are they getting the cooperation that they need? Are the right protocols in place?”

“We got to be able to protect the life of the president and protect the lives of people around him, including the public,” Hawley added. “I think there’s some work to do here.”

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