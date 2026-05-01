Filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s Daughter Vivian Attacks Erika Kirk, Demands Trump ‘Kill’ Turning Point USA

Vivian Kubrick, the daughter of filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, attacked Erika Kirk — the widow of slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk — on Thursday, before calling on President Donald Trump to “kill” Turning Point USA.

“I HAVE NEVER WITNESSED SUCH A GHASTLY INAUTHENTIC PHONY PERFORMANCE IN MY LIFE AS THIS SPEECH BY ERIKA,” Kubrick exclaimed in an all-caps statement on X.

The 65-year-old went on to suggest that she knows how to “phonies” because she grew up in the entertainment industry, before calling Erika Kirk “a threat to my country.”

“She feels absolutely like a military or intelligence operative, and definitely some kind of sociopath,” Kubrick added of Charlie Kirk’s widow. “There’s something seriously wrong with this woman – every cell in my body shudders listening to her voice and watching her face.”

“No one has made my skin crawl like Erika,” Kubrick continued in her unhinged tirade, citing Erika Kirk forgiving her husband’s assassin suspect, “and then the video of her laying across Charlie’s dead body.”

The film composer then described the widow’s video showing herself in mourning as “horribly sinister.”

“MR. PRESIDENT – If we’re to win the midterms, you need to ‘kill’ @TPUSA and let some honest to God, authentic, super smart young patriots rally the American youth to fight for AMERICA FIRST,” Kubrick demanded.

“At the very least, end your association with @TPUSA and this monstrous failure #ErikaKirk – Charlie was TPUSA, no one can replace him,” she further begged of the president.

Social media users took the comment section to express their dismay upon reading Kubrick’s post.

“I’ve been trying to understand the irrational hatred toward Erika Kirk,” one wrote. “Charlie loved her. Charlie selected her. Charlie trusted her. What I think is happening is people are mad she is not Charlie. She’s not Charlie. We get it. But no one can tell me why such an irrational unchained hatred of her?”

“Look at you mocking a widow of two small children after her husband was assassinated. Great job on that female empowerment stuff,” another commented.

“You must be a democrat,” a third surmised. “TPUSA is a nation wide youth organization. TPUSA is Charlie’s GOP and you can fuck right off.”

“This is pure delusional madness and it’s sad to see,” another X user lamented. “What you are doing here is what will divide the Right and kill the midterms. So good luck with that.”

“Are you still in the Scientology cult? If so, you’re the pot calling the kettle black,” another said. “Your father knew what you were getting into and that’s why he wrote you a 40 page letter before he died begging you to change your mind. Are you really in a position to slag off Erika Kirk?”

Others in the comment section circulated bizarre conspiracy theories about the president and Kirk’s widow being “in on” the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination.

As Breitbart News reported, Erika Kirk has found herself in a challenging position, one that makes private grieving difficult as she works to carry forward her late husband’s organization in his memory.

Critics newly introduced to Turning Point USA — many of whom were previously unfamiliar with the organization — are now tuning in for the first time, forming assumptions and attacking the grieving group, seemingly due to not finding them as personable as Charlie Kirk.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.