Nolte: Saxophone Player Sleeps While Kamala Harris Speaks

While former McDonald’s employee Kamala Harris said stuff, a saxophone player fell fast asleep.

“At Wednesday’s Public Counsel Awards Dinner inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, the former VP had the room tuned in during a serious onstage convo,” reports far-left TMZ, “but a saxophonist seated nearby seemed to drift into a completely different vibe.”

You can see the video below, and it’s hilarious.

It’s hilarious because 1) the guy is huge, 2) he shares the stage with Kamala, 3) he’s only a few feet away from Kamala, and 4) it fits right into the narrative of how Kamala releases words into the air but never says anything worth listening to.

TMZ, who described the overall event as — lol — a “powerful night,” says that while Sax Dude slept, Kamala was “in the middle of a thoughtful point about ‘No Kings’ rallies and long-term political strategy.”

Yeah, I bet she was, because if there’s anything the former vice president is known for, it’s making “thoughtful points.”

And I’m going to be the one to say this because I doubt anyone else will…

If this sax player were white…? Can you imagine the phony outrage…? The poor guy would currently be the corporate media’s Emmanuel Goldstein, their Villain of the Day. He’d be doxed, vilified as racist, tarred, feathered, fired, and made infamous.

Remember what the media did to a nobody rodeo clown who wore an Obama mask (after he had previously worn Bush and Clinton masks)?

Oh, yeah, he would be made an example of and accused of being a Klansman who pretended to sleep just to embarrass Queen Kamala.

Even though she lost all over the country in 2024, because the party’s bench is so weak the current polls tell us the 2028 Democrat nomination for president is Kamala’s for the asking. If that’s the case, I expect hilarious ads from the JD Vance campaign that feature Sleeping Sax Dude. The video will make for an exquisite troll because it so perfectly sums up the vacuous Kamala.

TMZ adds that the “saxophonist did revive himself to play Kamala offstage,” which was undoubtedly the highlight of the evening.

CNN will undoubtedly do with this embarrassment what CNN did with every video that showed Joe Biden’s fragile mind and body: label it a “cheap fake,” an Orwellian term used to portray as fake a 100 percent authentic video that embarrasses a Democrat.