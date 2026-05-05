CNN’s Coates to Dem Rep.: Trump Falsely Says Elections Are Rigged, Is He Rigging Midterms?

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” host Laura Coates said that President Donald Trump has “falsely claimed that elections he and other Republicans lost were” rigged and then asked Rep. Shomari Figures (D-AL) if he thinks “the President is trying to rig the vote for the midterms here?”

Figures said that he is ready if Alabama’s congressional district lines are changed or if a new primary is ordered.

Coates then asked, “Gov. Kay Ivey (R) initially said that she was not going to call a special session. Now, she is. Trump has also falsely claimed that elections he and other Republicans lost were, quote, rigged. Do you think that the President is trying to rig the vote for the midterms here?”

Figures answered, “Well, I think absolutely.”

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