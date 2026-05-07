Exclusive — Zeldin Reacts After Embarrassing Climate Change Zealot Rosa DeLauro: ‘She Didn’t Even Read the Law’

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin talked about Congress.

Zeldin said, “Well, my message is amend the law. It turns out she didn’t even read the law that she was questioning me about. And then I’m citing the Supreme Court cases that require me to apply the best reading of the law.”

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