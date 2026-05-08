Kiley: ‘Well Past’ Point Where Congress Needs to Be More Involved on Iran Objectives, Need Buy-In So Any Accomplishments Stick

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) said that it is “well past the time where Congress needs to be more centrally involved in defining the scope and objectives” of the Iran conflict and stated that getting buy-in from Congress and allies is crucial in order to ensure that any achievements from the conflict are durable.

Kiley said, “I think that we are well past the time where Congress needs to be more centrally involved in defining the scope and objectives of this conflict going forward. Because even if we achieve our goals here, as fully as we would desire, in order for those accomplishments to be durable, for example, if we come up with an acceptable arrangement to make sure that Iran doesn’t reach nuclear capability, for that to be durable, we actually need to have buy-in from Congress, we need to make sure that whatever is agreed to isn’t just going to be changed by the next administration, and we need to have buy in from our international partners and allies as well.”

He added, “And so, I think we’re at a stage right now where trying to get Congress and our international allies — especially the Gulf states — more centrally involved is going to be very important to the resolution.”

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