Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien, wanted in his home country for murder, in the sanctuary state of New Jersey, Breitbart News has learned.

“The brave men and women of ICE have removed another dangerous criminal from our streets. This illegal alien is wanted for murder in his home country of Honduras,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement.

On April 20, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara of Honduras near Eatontown, New Jersey, during a vehicle stop. Lopez Lara is a fugitive with an active international warrant and wanted in his country for murder. The warrant was issued in 2020.

“This is the kind of illegal alien that the mainstream media falsely describes as a ‘non-criminal’ because he lacks a criminal history in the United States,” Bis said. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic does not even include foreign fugitives wanted for crimes in their home country like this illegal alien.”

Lopez Lara crossed the southern border at an unknown date and location as an illegal alien got-away. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation to Honduras.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.