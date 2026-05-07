‘This Is Submission’: California Considers Declaring Muslim Holy Days as Holidays

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Frank Gaffney, President of the Institute for the American Future and Host of “Securing America” on One America’s Voice talked about California.

Gaffney said, “This is submission. And the way you can tell is the object of these holy days is celebrating glorious conquests by Islam.”

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