Maher: Luigi Mangione Is Lionized by Those Who Used to Push Gun Control

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher contrasted advocacy for gun control on the left with the lionization of Luigi Mangione on the left by remarking, “It seems like five minutes ago when one of the big causes of the left was gun control, but now guns are the answer?”

While discussing young political assassins and attempted assassins, Maher said, “These are not your father’s political assassins. Things have changed. For one thing, today’s assassins have popular support with the kids. Up to 40% of America’s young adults say violence is okay to achieve a political goal. Wow. It seems like five minutes ago when one of the big causes of the left was gun control, but now guns are the answer? I guess. Because Luigi is a f*cking rockstar.”

Maher added that modern young political and attempted assassins are just mad at how their own lives have turned out, inaccurately whining about how bad things are, and are trying to pretend to be some hero fighting evil to feel better about themselves.

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