Gorka: Europe’s Wokeness Making Them Vulnerable to Attack, Weak Counterterrorism Partners

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism, talked about Europe.

Gorka said, “We want to partner with you because we are cousins civilizationally. But if you don’t believe in yourselves, if you see your heritage as bad, if you think open borders will somehow save you, then I’m sorry, you can’t be partners for us.”

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