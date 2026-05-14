DCCC Chair on Gas Tax Pause: We Don’t Want Short-Term Fix, ‘Need to Make Sure’ Admin. Acts to End War

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” DCCC Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) responded to a question on a gas tax suspension by saying that “we want a long-term solution, and not a short-term patch or even — and a small patch, at that, comparatively. We need to make sure that the administration takes action. We’re going to have another vote on a war powers resolution come up before Congress tomorrow. This is how we really help” on gas prices.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Finally, Congresswoman, and I ask you this knowing you do sit on the Ways and Means Committee, there’s obviously a live conversation now around a gas tax holiday to help offset the higher prices at the pump that consumers are facing. Obviously, there’s a limited effect that that can have, but would you be supportive of that, would you encourage Democrats in swing districts to support that as well? Can they be seen voting against that if it comes to the floor?”

DelBene answered, “So, first of all, we don’t know what will come to the floor. But the huge increase we’ve seen in gas prices across the country is directly because of the war and the impact on the Strait of Hormuz. That has made — caused skyrocketing gas prices all across the country. The real solution and the long-term solution is to end the war, to be in a place where we went into — the president went into this war of choice with no plan, with no strategy, the American people are paying the price with skyrocketing costs. So, we want a long-term solution, and not a short-term patch or even — and a small patch, at that, comparatively. We need to make sure that the administration takes action. We’re going to have another vote on a war powers resolution come up before Congress tomorrow. This is how we really help address the needs of the American people and absolutely address the skyrocketing gas prices that are there, one piece of skyrocketing prices we have seen for families across the country.”

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