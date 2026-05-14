Fmr. CA Mayor: Not Surprised Mayor Was Chinese Agent

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” former Walnut, CA Mayor and Councilman Joaquin Lim said that, due to the state of the relationship between the U.S. and China, he isn’t surprised that Arcadia, CA Mayor Eileen Wang turned out to be an agent of China and he wouldn’t be surprised if there are other people who are agents of China’s government out there.

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “Are you surprised by this?”

Lim answered, “No.”

Lim elaborated, “Because I read somewhere in reports that there [are] quite a few, I would say — I wouldn’t say similar cases, but I would say China and the U.S. have a very strategic relationship. So, I would imagine we would have our people in China, and they would have their people in our country. So I’m not surprised.”

Michaelson followed up, “But her specifically, was there something about her that made you think maybe she’s an agent working for China?”

Lim answered, “Not quite. But I lived in L.A. for about almost 40-some years, and I’ve been on the city council for 17 years. So I know most of the elected officials, Chinese American elected officials in this area. And, of course, she’s one of them. Was I surprised? Yes and no. … Because there [have] been previous cases, although they haven’t been made public.”

Michaelson then cut in to ask, “And you think there are other people out there that also are doing this, that are agents of the Chinese government?”

Lim responded, “I won’t be surprised.”

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