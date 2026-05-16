TX Agriculture Commissioner: Other States Should Be ‘Hard-Nosed’ on China Farmland Purchases Like TX

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (R) responded to a question on President Donald Trump taking a softer tone on Chinese farmland by touting work Texas has done on shutting down Chinese farmland purchasing and stating that “Other states need to have a hard-nosed approach just like Texas.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “Sid, does the — does sort of the backpedaling [on] the Chinese farmlands, does that concern you at all, that he took a much softer tone?”

Miller answered, “I’m concerned about [the] Chinese owning farmland, owning Smithfield Foods, 60% of our pork production. We had a 120,000-acre ranch bought by the Chinese here in Texas. We shut them down. We cut off their wind farm. We cut off their solar farm. They put it up for sale and went back to China. So, they’re pulling out. Other states need to have a hard-nosed approach just like Texas.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett