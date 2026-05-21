Marlow: Massie Went from Loveable Iconoclast to Smug, Sanctimonious, Jew-Baiter

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Tom Massie.

Marlow said, “I never liked him…always thought Massie was a grandstander. … I just watched a guy transform before our eyes from this sort of quirky oddball libertarian nerd who was so focused on his principles to being a smug, sanctimonious jerk who was living to destroy Trump and Trump’s movement for the sake of online clout.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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