GOP Rep. Hill: Anti-Weaponization Fund Has Oversight Issues, Just Like Obama’s Did

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. French Hill (R-AR) commented on the proposed anti-weaponization fund and said that “it was a challenge when President Obama proposed a similar fund” with questionable levels of oversight and “the House and the Senate, need to conduct oversight and appropriate money for purposes and have that due diligence. It’s why this idea, I think, has trouble.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:20] “How big a deal is this? And how big a problem is this?”

Hill answered, “I think it was a challenge when President Obama proposed a similar fund that was not for the same basis and under the same terms, but it was a taxpayer-supported fund with [light] oversight. And I think Article I, the House and the Senate, need to conduct oversight and appropriate money for purposes and have that due diligence. It’s why this idea, I think, has trouble. I think it has trouble on both sides of the aisle and [on] both sides of the aisle politically, as well as in both chambers.”

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