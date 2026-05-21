Trump Calls to Make Daylight Saving Time ‘Permanent’

President Donald Trump called to make daylight saving time permanent in the United States as the Energy and Commerce Committee vote on the Sunshine Protection Act.

The president issued his call from his Truth Social account on Thursday.

“Big Vote today (48-1!) in the Energy and Commerce Committee on a Bill including The Sunshine Protection Act, which will be making Daylight Saving Time Permanent! This is so important in that Hundreds of Millions of Dollars are spent every year by people, Cities, and States, being forced to change their Clocks,” he wrote.

“Many of these Clocks are located in Towers, and the cost of renting, or using, Heavy Equipment to do this twice a year is prohibitive! The House will be attaching The Sunshine Protection Act to ‘The Highway Bill,'” he continued.

The president further pledged that he will be working “very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law,” adding that people will stop worrying about the clock twice a year.

“It will also be a very nice WIN for the Republican Party. Take it! We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day — And who can be against that — This is an easy one!” he concluded.

The president has been calling for an end to clock-switching since the beginning of his presidency, and though the issue has gained momentum in the past, it never seems to materialize.

“The most important analysis regarding the effectiveness of DST regarding energy use is a 2008 National Bureau of Economic Research study that found ‘contrary to the policy’s intent — DST increases residential electricity demand’ by about 1 percent. Although DST reduced demand for lighting, demand for heating and cooling dramatically increased,” Breitbart News previously reported.

“Many health and safety experts also have a negative opinion of Daylight Savings Time. According to the ‘Fatal Accident Reporting System,’ there is a 17 percent increase in traffic fatalities on the Monday after the shift and fatal motor vehicle accidents remained elevated for the first six days after the clocks spring ahead,” it added. “A recent medical study indicates that DST time change may also increase the risk of stroke due to sleep disturbances.”