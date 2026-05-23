House Dem Whip Clark on Dems Setting Up ACA Subsidies to Expire: GOP Cut Things

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) responded to arguments that Democrats turned down the opportunity to make the Affordable Care Act subsidies run longer so they can’t blame Republicans by saying that “when you come in and you cut a trillion dollars, that is 100% their fault.”

Clark said, “We have to see this from the American family’s perspective. This administration comes in, takes away a trillion dollars out of healthcare, takes away ACA tax credits, forces up premiums, whether you get your healthcare from ACA or Medicaid or not.”

Co-host Joe Kernen then cut in to say, “We’re going to need another half hour to debate that. But we know who could have had those subsidies extended that didn’t do it when they had the chance. It’s not — that’s not the Republicans’ fault.”

Clark responded, “Well, when you come in and you cut a trillion dollars, that is 100% their fault.”

Kernen then cut in to address the issue of whether the “cut” is actually a cut.

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