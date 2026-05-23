House Dem Whip Clark on GOP Healthcare ‘Cut’ Just Being Decrease of Increase: They Have Disconnect, Took Healthcare ‘Away’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) responded to arguments that the claimed healthcare cut by Republicans was just a decrease of an increase by saying that “you’ve got to see the complete disconnect from families at home who are struggling to make it, and what they see from this Republican Party is they’re not in the equation at all, you take away healthcare, you take away food programs.”

After Clark said that Republicans “cut a trillion dollars” from healthcare, Kernen cut in to say, “But Medicaid’s still — it’s still growing, and Medicare’s still growing. You’re cutting — they were cutting the increase in –.”

Clark responded, “But you’ve got to see the complete disconnect from families at home who are struggling to make it, and what they see from this Republican Party is they’re not in the equation at all, you take away healthcare, you take away food programs. We’re in the wealthiest nation in the world. We should be able to feed every single kid, every single senior and veteran in this country. These are the issues that are out there. The American people are really in a bind, and they are looking for help from government. What they’re seeing from the Republican Party is a let them eat cake attitude.”

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