Dem Rep. Khanna Claims Enough Votes to Invoke War Powers Act to Limit Trump on Iran

During this week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said there were enough votes in the House of Representatives to pass a resolution invoking the War Powers Act, which would limit the Trump administration’s ability to continue its efforts against Iran.

“Well, let me ask you about the War Powers Act because House Republican leaders abruptly canceled a vote to limit President Trump’s war powers in Iran,” “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker said. “It came just days after the Senate voted for the first time to advance a similar measure. Do you believe there are now enough votes to pass the War Powers Act in the House?”

Khanna replied, “Kristen, I do. It was a bit surreal last week. I mean, first, they delayed the vote by 45 minutes to 60 minutes. And then they just pulled the vote. And the reason is that now, unlike when Thomas [Massie] and I introduced the resolution, there are a lot of Republicans who believe the war should end. They’ve talked to farmers who say the price of nitrogen, ammonia, urea are through the roof because of the blockade and control of the Strait of Hormuz. They know that the price of gas is up. The price of diesel is up. And they’re hearing it from their constituents. So this is putting pressure on Trump to get a negotiation. And it’s why Congress matters. Even when we don’t get a vote through, we do put pressure on the president. Hopefully, this war ends. And I’ve always said I would support a negotiated end to the war.

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