Exclusive — Ken Paxton on Why He Got Trump Endorsement for TX Senate: Cornyn Doesn’t Have a Single Accomplish in 42 Years

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Texas AG Ken Paxton talked about John Cornyn.

Paxton said, “John Cornyn doesn’t have a single accomplishment, a good accomplishment in the last 42 years. So, let’s put him on the spot and say, ‘Okay, here’s your chance, John, to deliver one time in 42 years.'”

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