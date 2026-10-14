President Donald Trump rallied for Republicans in Arizona on Wednesday and was joined on stage by undefeated boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an interaction that is going viral.

Trump introduced Mayweather, who was 50-0 in his career, at the end of his speech and called him “the greatest defensive fighter.”

Mayweather said the country could not “have chosen a better president twice than Donald Trump.”

“If I died and came back a million times, I will always choose America. It was great to represent this country in the 1996 Olympic Games, to go out there and represent the red, white, and blue,” the boxing legend said.

“We couldn’t have chose a better president twice than Donald Trump. So it’s all about keeping this country strong, and it’s all about us sticking together and believing in one another. America is the best country in the world,” he added.

The interaction is going viral across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X. This marks the latest sports star the president has brought along on the campaign trail. In San Antonio last week, Roger Clemens joined the president. Two days later, another boxing legend, Mike Tyson, joined him in Syracuse. On Monday, the president visited Youngstown, Ohio, where legendary football coach John Gruden and boxer and YouTuber Jake Paul — both proud sons of the Buckeye State — joined the president on stage.

Trump campaigned in Arizona as part of his midterm blitz, during which he is traveling around the country and leading a get-out-the-vote effort for Republican candidates. The president urged voters to back Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) in the gubernatorial election over “radical left” Gov. Katie Hobbs (D-AZ).

“So 20 days from now, the people of Arizona are going to defeat your failed radical left, horrible governor Katie Hobbs. She’s horrible. First of all, she’s a dumb person,” Trump said.

He then said Biggs is a “true American patriot”

“He’s a conservative guy, but what he is is he’s really a common sense person because it’s all about common sense,” he added.

Trump hit Hobbs, who has been governor since 2023, soft on crime, illegal immigration, and the border, saying she “does the bidding of the cartels.”

“They got plenty of cash because what she does, it doesn’t make sense. Something has to be between her and the cartels because she’s causing tremendous death in your state,” he added.

The president highlighted numerous crime-related bills she vetoed during her tenure.

“She vetoed 18 bills cracking down on crime, including legislation to crush the drug cartels. She vetoed legislation that would have been bad and probably broken the cartels, and increased prison sentences for fentanyl dealers. She didn’t do it. She wouldn’t sign it,” he said.

“And many of your children are dying. Other people are dying too. Older people are dying, but many, many children are dying from fentanyl,” he continued, before noting the military action he has taken against cartels has caused a significant drop in the amount of fentanyl coming into the United States.

Hobbs was not the only Democrat Trump was critical of on Wednesday. He said former President Joe Biden and Democrats as a whole “created the affordability [crisis]” and foreshadowed open borders, inflation, and soft-on-crime policies if they get back into power.

“If the Democrats get back into power, they will immediately reopen your borders, sell out Arizona to the cartels, raise your prices, and open the prisons and jails of the planet so that they can come in totally unchecked, totally unvetted into Arizona and every other place like it was,” he said.

“On November 3rd, this state needs to stand up and declare that you are never going back to the disasters and devastation of the Democrat rule,” he added.