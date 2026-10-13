Trump Says Black Voters Won’t Back El-Sayed Because He ‘Mocks’ and ‘Disrespects Them’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that black voters would not vote for Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed because the candidate mocks and disrespects them.

“Why would black people vote for Mohammed El-Sayed when he openly scorns them, mocks them, and disrespects them? THEY WON’T! President DJT,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement comes as El-Sayed faces complaints from some black voters and community leaders about his outreach ahead of the election against Republican Mike Rogers.

Democrat Michigan state Rep. Karen Whitsett previously spoke out against El-Sayed and accused the party’s socialist wing of treating black support as automatic, Breitbart News reported in September.

“It doesn’t change, it’s just different slave owners,” Whitsett told Fox News Digital, referring to Democrat leaders who expect black voters to remain loyal to the party.

Whitsett accused El-Sayed of failing to support the interests of Michigan’s black communities. She also questioned how he would implement his Medicare for All proposal, saying he had not adequately explained how the policy would work.

Concerns about El-Sayed’s outreach have also surfaced in Detroit. CNN reported October 7 that a black community leader, who asked not to be named, came away from a conversation with the candidate believing his campaign did not think it needed to work as hard to secure black votes.

The leader said El-Sayed promised to invite him to a roundtable but never followed through. He later texted the candidate and received no response, according to CNN.

“I felt so bad. I texted him,” the leader said of El-Sayed, “But I didn’t hear back. So, F-him.”

Black voters participating in an MS NOW focus group expressed similar reservations about the Democrat. One woman said El-Sayed appeared to assume that black voters would support him because of his party affiliation.

“I think he’s taking advantage [of] we as Black people are Democratic, and he think we gonna vote for him anyway,” one participant said. “And I’m like, ‘No sir, I’m gonna put uncommitted down on that little circle and move on.’ If you’re going to Congress to represent me, I need you to talk about what’s going on in this community.”

El-Sayed addressed tensions between Arab and black communities during an appearance on the Higher Learning podcast, Breitbart News reported. Asked how he was connecting with black voters, he said some had experienced mistreatment from people who looked like him.

“Too often when folks meet somebody who looks like me, it’s not a good experience,” El-Sayed admitted.

El-Sayed’s difficulties with black voters were apparent during the Democrat primary. Breitbart News reported in July that polling showed Rep. Haley Stevens leading him by 46 points among black primary voters.