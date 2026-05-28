GOP Rep. Fallon: Iran Can’t Have Enriched Uranium, Must ‘Commit to Stop Exporting Terror and Ballistic Missile Technology’ Under Any Deal

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said that a deal with Iran must involve the removal of enriched uranium, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, “and Iran needs to commit to stop exporting terror and ballistic missile technology.”

Fallon said, “[T]he president made it very clear that we have to have a great deal or no deal. And what a great deal would entail is, we need all of that enriched uranium in the United States’ hands or a trusted third party’s hands. It cannot stay under Iranian control, period, end of story, full stop. And then, of course, the [Strait] of Hormuz need[s] to be reopened and Iran needs to commit to stop exporting terror and ballistic missile technology.”

He continued, “We get that, we have a win and we have peace. Anything short of that and we can’t accept it.”



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