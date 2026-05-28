Zohran Mamdani: ‘I View ICE Actions to Be Cruel and Inhumane’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ actions were “cruel and inhumane.”

Mamdani said, “We are proud of the fact that we are a sanctuary city. We’re proud of that for a number of reasons. One, it is a policy designed to keep New Yorkers safe. Two, we know that here in our city, we are proud of the more than 3 million New Yorkers who are immigrants. I’m one of them. And we know that in a city like this, it is incumbent upon us to live up to the ideals of the Statue of Liberty, not just tell people to come and look at it when they visit from across the world.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “You speak to the president from from time to time. You’ve spoken to him about his immigration policies in the past. You’ve even helped get a detainee in New York released. I’m curious, have you spoken to him since Mark when Mullen made that announcement?”

Mamdani said, “No. I keep the cadence of our conversations private. But what I will say, Jen, is that when I’ve had those conversations with the president, I have made clear, as you’ve said, that I view ICE actions to be cruel and inhumane.”

He added, “These are not actions that serve any interest of public safety. And I say that time and again, because what I’ve seen as the mayor of New York City is an agency that is operating with impunity, whether across the five boroughs of New York or whether elsewhere across the country. And so often, New Yorkers have no idea as to what could put them at risk beyond just the simple fact of their existence in this city.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN