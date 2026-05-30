GOP Sen. Marshall on Fraud: ‘No One Is Really Following’ or Auditing, Even Military Fails Audits

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) discussed fraud and said that one major problem on the widespread and nationwide issue is that there are “no checks and balances, no one is really following, there [are] no audits happening. Even our own military, they cannot pass an audit.”

Host Maria Bartiromo asked, “So, how does that happen? They just put fraudulent things in the applications when they want benefits, and they just lie about it so that they can get benefits that they do not deserve, is that the bulk of this?”

Marshall answered, “Well, there [are] no checks and balances, no one is really following, there [are] no audits happening. Even our own military, they cannot pass an audit. So, I think, you think about the military spending a trillion dollars, Medicare, well over a trillion dollars. So, they do all sorts of things, they pretend like they’re giving hospice services. So, they get people’s names, their Social Security numbers, and then they sign them up for a hospice or they sign them up for food stamps. So, it is rampant across the country.”

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