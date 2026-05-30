Maher: Dems ‘Losing’ to ‘Car on the Lawn States’ on Education, Race, Climate

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that Democrats are “losing to the Waffle House, car on the lawn states” on issues that are supposed to be their causes on education, race, and the environment.

During the monologue, Maher said that politicians tend to only be honest when their careers or lives are ending. He then mentioned Democratic California gubernatorial candidate San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and said that Mahan is willing to talk boldly since he’s doing poorly in the polls, and questioned if Mahan would say Democrats need to take on their friends if he was polling better.

Maher then said that Democrats’ friends are “the unions, the bureaucrats, the lawyers, the consultants, the regulators, and all the special interest friends who make living in this state such a frustrating, maddening experience. It’s why the railroads don’t get built, the potholes don’t get filled, the homeless don’t get housed, the kids don’t learn.”

He added, “Did you know that a black fourth grader in Mississippi is 2.5 times as likely to be proficient in math and reading as one in California? Mississippi is kicking our ass in education, and for way less money. … Texas is kicking our ass in green energy.”

Maher further stated that Texas is doing better on the climate than California “because you’re allowed to build there, because every third person in Texas isn’t someone whose job it is to make sure nothing gets done. Democrats, these are your issues, education, race, the environment, and I say this with love: You’re losing to the Waffle House, car on the lawn states.”

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