Schiff: Trump’s Retreat from Anti-Weaponization Fund ‘Tactical,’ He’s Not Giving Up

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump will only temporarily drop the $1.8 billion weaponization fund.

Host Erin Burnett said, “So I just want to start with this fund, because I know you at work introducing the bill today that would block the $1.8 billion fund that would go to people that Trump says were wrongly prosecuted. That could include January 6 convicted participants. Do you believe that Trump’s attempt for this fund is over, that it’s really gone?”

Schiff said, “No, I don’t. I think this is a tactical retreat. He wanted this to be part of the reconciliation bill that we’re taking up this week, which is really supposed to be focused for the Republican point of view on more billions for ICE and CBP. But it was weighted down first by a billion for the ballroom and then by $1.8 billion for a slush fund. So I think this is just Trump saying, okay, I’m not going to include it in this bill, but I’m not giving up on this idea. I think the courts also helped force his hand, at least temporarily, the courts putting a pause on this. But this is the most brazen act of self-dealing corruption we have seen yet, at a time when, as your last clip demonstrated, the economy is really struggling, people are struggling, the cost of living is way too high, and they want the American people want the President and Congress to be focused on that, not enriching himself and his cronies.”

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