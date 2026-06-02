Hagerty: ‘Only Position that the Democrats Seem to Have Is Anti-Trump Chaos, Socialism, Democratic Socialism’

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) expressed skepticism that Democrats will succeed in the November midterm elections.

According to the Tennessee Republican U.S. Senator, Democrats were relying on “anti-Trump chaos” and “socialism.”

“[The polls] don’t matter until [voters have] had a chance to put competitors into position and actually define them,” Hagerty explained. “When [Americans] see the leadership of the Democrat Party in the face of those like [New York City Mayor] Zohran Mamdani, I think the public will begin to wake up and realize they are not happy with the current situation. If you listen to the mainstream media… you wouldn’t find out about the fact the stock market is at an all-time high… Tax returns are north of $3,400 this year, highest on record… The media is quite different from reality. And as we get closer to [the general election], more definition comes into place with respect to the actual candidates, and the policies they maintain. You’re going to see the Republicans back in the position to say, ‘look, we’re delivering for the American people.’ The only position that the Democrats seem to have is anti-Trump chaos, socialism, democratic socialism. And that’s not the direction America wants to go.”

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