Socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: ‘It Would Take Far More Than a Month’ to Honor Queer, Transgender New Yorkers

Muslim Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani issued a “Pride Month” message on Monday claiming that it would take longer than the month of June to honor LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

“It would take far more than a month to honor the contributions of queer and transgender New Yorkers,” he wrote in a post to X.

“From the Cercle Hermaphroditos in 1895, the first trans advocacy group in the United States, to the drag balls of the Harlem Renaissance, to the Stonewall uprising, to the Lesbian Herstory Archives, to ACT UP!, founded in 1987 as queer people fought for their lives while the Reagan administration looked away, New York City’s history has long been shaped by queer and trans New Yorkers,” he continued.

Mamdani then addressed “all our queer and trans neighbors.”

“You deserve a City where you can afford to live safely, openly, and joyfully,” he said. “Happy Pride, New York City.”

In addition to co-opting the symbol of the rainbow — which in the Bible is sign of God’s covenant to never flood the earth again — the far-left has turned June into “Pride Month” in honor of the Stonewall Riots that occurred in New York City in 1969.

But besides the entire month of June — and in spite of Mamdani’s statement — there are at least 50 LGBTQIA2S+-themed holidays in the U.S., giving them plenty of opportunities to celebrate themselves.

A few examples include “International Transgender Day of Visibility,” “Nonbinary Parents Day,” “Queer Youth of Faith Day,” “Gay Uncles Day,” and “International Drag Day,” according to lists and calendars compiled by GLAAD, Emporia State University, and Michigan State University.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.