Iranian state media reported on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had spent much of the day in “intensive” phone conversations with diplomats from a variety of countries after a contentious Monday in which Araghchi appeared to reject Iranian military claims the country had halted its talks with America.

The Tasnim News Agency, widely believed to be close to the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported on Monday that Iran had stopped answering messages from the United States in “indirect” talks mediated by the government of Pakistan. The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), then reported on Monday that Araghchi had denied any such claims, calling any news outside of his own confirmation of ongoing negotiations “speculation.”

The Iranian military’s complaints that led to the allegations of an end to talks centered around the Israeli government’s continuing invasion of Lebanon, where it is currently at war with the Iranian proxy terrorist organization Hezbollah. Hezbollah launched a series of missile attacks against Israeli territory in March, following the debut of “Operation Epic Fury,” an American military campaign to degrade the Iranian military’s ability to engage in terrorism. In response, Israel launched a full invasion of southern Lebanon, forcing the displacement of upwards of 1 million people.

“Operation Epic Fury” has resulted in the deaths of dozens of senior Iranian officials, including “supreme leader” Ali Khamenei, whose work largely consisted of keeping the peace between the IRGC and civilian Iranian officials. As a result of his elimination, and the prolonged absence of alleged successor Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s messaging and diplomacy has been riddled with inconsistencies throughout the diplomatic efforts to conclude the current conflict. President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained that negotiating with the Iranians is a challenge due to the lack of clarity in their positions. In April, he canceled in-person negotiations with Iran, lamenting, “there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them.”

Araghchi has nonetheless pushed forward with becoming the face of attempts to strike a peace deal with the United States. Tasnim reported on Tuesday that the foreign minister was involved in “intensive diplomatic outreach” internationally, including with officials with Pakistan – who could presumably send messages back to Washington and keep the conversation going.

“Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a series of telephone conversations with senior officials from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, France, and Belgium to discuss the situation in Lebanon amid Israeli attacks, and diplomatic efforts related to the ceasefire and de-escalation,” Tasnim reported.

On this news, Tasnim and IRNA coincided. IRNA published an article explaining Araghchi’s outreach to Pakistan in depth, noting that he held conversations on Tuesday with both Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir. Like Tasnim, however, IRNA limited its reporting on the content of these conversation to “recent regional developments, especially peace, security and issues related to ongoing ceasefire efforts.”

Tasnim reported that Araghchi also discussed the war in Lebanon with officials from Qatar, Turkey, and Lebanon.

“The talks formed part of Iran’s intensive diplomatic outreach with regional and international partners amid growing concerns over the consequences of Israeli military actions in Lebanon and efforts to preserve the ceasefire and regional stability,” Tasnim added.

The original Tasnim News report on Monday that Iran had halted peace negotiations caused widespread global concerns that the delicate ceasefire between America and Iran that stopped the bombing in “Operation Epic Fury” could come to a close. The report emphasized the Tehran was seeking an end to Israeli operations in Lebanon. On that same day, however, IRNA reported that Araghchi had stated on Monday that “talks and exchange of messages between Iran and the United States are ongoing, and anything being said right now is speculation.” Adding to the lack of clarity on the Iranian side was a report on Sunday published by the independent outlet Iran International claiming that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had written a resignation letter, complaining that the IRGC made the job of civilian leadership of the government impossible. Pezeshkian reportedly denied that he was attempting to resign, but that controversy was eclipsed by the IRGC allegedly shutting down U.S. talks.

President Trump weighed in on Monday, making phone calls to leaders in the jihadist terror organization Hezbollah and to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Lebanon.

“So I spoke with Hezbollah, and I said no shooting, and I talked to Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and said no shooting, and they both stopped shooting each other,” Trump told reporters later in the day, describing talks with Iran as “looking good.”

The negotiations towards an agreement have moved slowly in the past two months as the two sides began with far different demands. The White House is seeking an agreement that ends Iran’s illicit nuclear program, in particular its uranium enrichment, and significantly limits its military abilities and its global subsidizing of terrorist activity. Iranian leaders are seeking the unfreezing of the country’s global assets and the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country as a result of its state sponsorship of terrorism.

As of last week, President Trump had reportedly received a draft agreement from Iran and had replied with some amendments, requiring tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear development.

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