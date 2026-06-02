NBA star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has signed an endorsement deal with the Chinese company Li-Ning after departing from Under Armour.

Curry’s deal with Li-Ning aims to expand his “Curry Brand venture globally,” per ESPN, which will reportedly run for 10 years.

Curry opted for Li-Ning over other pitches from American and foreign companies. One factor in Curry’s ultimate decision was his comfort while testing the shoes of two Li-Ning signature athletes: Jimmy Butler, his fellow Warriors teammate, and Dwyane Wade. Li-Ning plans to build Curry Brand stores in the United States and in China. Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin, finalized negotiations in recent days. The partnership was announced on social media Monday, but terms were not disclosed.

As Breitbart News has documented in numerous reports, the People’s Republic of China has regularly employed slave labor for the manufacturing of merchandise.

“Two separate rounds of materials testing have revealed the presence of cotton from East Turkistan, the occupied Uyghur homeland the Chinese Communist Party refers to by the colonialist name ‘Xinjiang,’ in clothing on Labubus, a series of small impish dolls that have become an international sensation,” Frances Martel reported in April.

“Independent laboratory testing of 16 of 20 Pop Mart Labubu dolls sold in the U.S. used isotopic testing to trace their cotton directly to Xinjiang — a region where forced labor is systematically embedded in cotton production,” the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC), highlighted.

In February, a United Nations agency report also found “evidence that China has dramatically expanded its state-sponsored slavery program tormenting Tibetans and the indigenous Turkic communities of East Turkistan, forcing rural people off their land and making them pick cotton and work in factories to make solar panels,” per Frances Martel.

In March, the European Commission (EC) announced an investigation into the Chinese “fast fashion” shopping application Shein due to allegedly “addictive” interfaces to abuse customers and the sale of “childlike” sex dolls.