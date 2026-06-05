Exclusive — Sen. Tuberville: California Democrats Going to ‘Come Up with the Amount of Votes’ They Need

Thursday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said California Democrats are going to make up votes to win the elections.

Tuberville said, “So they can come up with the amount of votes that they need. That’s what they did against President Trump in several states back in 2020. They hit a button about 9:00. I won my race in in Alabama to be a United States senator. President Trump called me about 15 minutes later, and I ask him, how’s yours going? He said it was going great. We were ahead five, 600,000 in all these states. They shut the counting down to the next morning. And of course, what they did is they brought in enough votes to beat him. And that’s what they’re going to do in California.”

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