Hollywood Celebrities Go Ballistic After Trump Election Integrity Speech

The usual suspects list of far, far left Hollywood celebs went ballistic before and after President Donald Trump’s election integrity speech on Thursday night, lighting up the left-wing social media sphere with their venom.

Celebs including Mark Ruffalo, Barbra Streisand, Mark Hamill, Michael Ian Black, Stephen King, Mia Farrow, George Takei, and more went off on their typical, hate-filled rants.

Mark Ruffalo, for instance, re-posted a message from the extreme, left-wing Homeland Dems BlueSky account which pushed the conspiracy theory that Donald Trump ordered elections officials in Georgia to manufacture 11,000 votes.

Aging 1970s actress Mia Farrow took to BlueSky to post a fake Trump attack on the Beatles, and captioned it “Says the guy with no talent and no taste. The post was made to look like one of the president’s Truth Social posts in which he supposedly said the Beatles were never talented. But the meme is fake and Trump never posted any such thing.

I bet Trump will not address the issues Americans are struggling with in his speech tonight. He doesn’t care and he has no interest in helping. He cares about elections & retaining power. So he will spew a chain of whoppers.

It wont help. We know better . — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) July 16, 2026 at 2:50 PM

For her part, Oscar-winning actress Barbra Streisand claimed that Joe Biden won seven million more votes than Donald Trump, a claim that has always strained credulity.

Joe Biden received 306 electoral votes and over 7 million more votes than Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Trump once again will try to dispute that outcome tonight. — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) July 16, 2026 at 4:01 PM

Ultra shrill Star Trek actor George Takei accused Trump of misusing his powers to get on TV to push what Takei says are discredited election rigging claims.

Tonight’s speech isn’t about evidence. Courts, agencies, and recounts settled that. It’s about what a president can do with a prime-time platform, an intel chief ordered to hunt for “rigged” elections, and an election board he’s gutted. [image or embed] — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) July 16, 2026 at 8:33 PM

CNN podcaster Michael Ian Black also took to BlueSky to ridicule Trump for claiming that China tried to interfere in the U.S. elections.

Wow. China, Barack Obama, the Deep State, and the state of California conspired to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 (when Trump was president) and then DIDN’T do it again in 2024. So DEVIOUS!!! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack.bsky.social) July 16, 2026 at 8:28 PM

Horror author Stephen King jumped on his X account to accuse Trump of suppressing the vote.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston